Cómo es vivir con el rostro de Instagram una semana (con 25 productos en la cara)

👩 new look I'm trying. it took a long time to apply, because it's essentially a new face. inspired by @hudabeauty @kyliejenner @nikkietutorials et. al. —> as applied by @zoelmoore until I get more proficient. there is no filter. just a make-up technique called #baking

A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexliviajones) on Jul 24, 2018 at 10:03am PDT