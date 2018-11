La popularidad de las conchas mexicanas en el mundo

View this post on Instagram

Arriba Las Conchas ✊🏽 Let's make #nationalconchaday Possible 💪🏽 . Have you signed our petition? If so Thank You so much & if you haven't don't sleep on this 🙈 @nationalconchaday We currently have 696 signatures & all thanks to you all. Our goal is 1k monthly . Help us spread the ♥️ & word . Remember it all starts with you ! I also want to thank our community, friends & family for sharing & reposting 🙏🏽♥️ from our 3 Corazónsitos (hearts ) to yours – Gracias 😘 Picture taken this past weekend 🙈 From left to right @aliciasdelicias @raggedytiff @vivaloscupcakes